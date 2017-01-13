Porter absconds with customer’s phone

A porter who absconded with a customer’s mobile phone under the pretext of assisting him has been arrested. Yahaya Yussif pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing when he appeared before the court, presided by Mr Isaac Addo.

He was asked to pay GH₵ 1,800 in fine or spend 12 months in prison.

The facts of the prosecution were that Ato Kwamena, the complainant, is a National Service Person with the Ghana Armed Force Command and staff College, while Yussif is a porter at the Kaneshie Lorry Station.

The prosecutor, C/Insp. Gregory Yeboah, said on November 27, 2016 at about 7:30a.m., Kwamena arrived at the Kaneshie Lorry Station from Apam with his luggage.

He said Yussif, who was hovering around quickly went to Kwamena and offered to carry his luggage. In the process, Yussif managed to steal Kwamena’s mobile phone valued at £250.

According to the prosecutor, on November 27, 2016 at about 5:40 p.m., Yussif was arrested and he admitted the offence.

He, however, said he sold the phone to one ‘Ga Mantse’ at Zongo Junction in Accra.

C/I Yeboah said the said ‘Ga Mantse’ could not be traced during investigations and the phone still missing.