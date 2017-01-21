Poor work attitude cause of low productivity — Prof. Ayum-Teye

The poor attitude of workers is the cause of low productivity in the country, the Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Prof. Gabriel Ayum-Teye, has said.

According to him, most Ghanaians pretended to work for eight hours while they only worked for three hours at their work places.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of a five-day Champions for Change Leadership training workshop held at the Nyankpala Campus of the university.

The country, he said, could only develop if citizens changed their attitude towards work and became responsible at their workplaces.

Workshop

The workshop, which was attended by more than 80 participants, including lecturers and students of UDS, as well as officials from government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), was organised by the Department of Climate Change and Food Security of the UDS in partnership with Africa Lead (AL), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It was aimed at building the capacity of the participants to cultivate positive attitude towards work, especially in agribusiness in order to reduce hunger and poverty among sub-Saharan African countries.

Prof. Ayum-Teye, urged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge acquired to create the critical mass required to transform the country’s economy in order to attract investors.

He called for strict enforcement of laws at the various workplaces in order to ensure that workers discharged their duties well as expected of them.

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Communication Sciences (FACS),of the university Dr Francis Obeng, said the workshop was part of the department’s initiative to sharpen the skills of its students to meet the demands of the job market.