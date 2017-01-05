Police to close roads on inauguration day of President-elect

The event would take place at the Black Star Square.

The Ghana Police Service would temporary close some principal streets on Saturday, January 7, to the motoring public at certain locations from 0400 hours in connection with the inauguration of the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The roads to be closed are: the 28 February Road at the CEPS Headquarters Traffic Light and Salem Avenue Traffic Light; the Lokko Street at Osu Cemetery Traffic Light; the Starlets 91 Road from the Ministries Traffic Light and the Castle Road- from AU Circle.

A Ghana Police Service statement issued in Accra by Superintendent of Police Cephas Arthur, Director of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra also designated some car parking for the event.

The designated car parks are: the forecourt of the State House; the International Conference Centre; Intercontinental Bank Car Park; the Accra Sports Stadium; the Ministries Area; the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park; the National Theatre; and the Accra Hearts of Oak Car Park.

The statement said only vehicles with designated car stickers would be allowed to pass through police check points.

The designated Car Stickers are: Red Car Stickers would be allowed access through parking area through the Marine Drive; Blue and Green Car Stickers would access the parking at the back of East and West pavilions at the square and Yellow Car Stickers would park at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The statement said holders of Black Car Sticker would park at the Efua Sutherland Children’s park.

It directed motorists that the traffic from 28th February Road emanating from La, Labone, and Osu heading towards the Central Business District would be diverted unto the Salem Avenue at the Castle Traffic Light link up with the Oxford Street.

Traffic from the John Evans Atta Mills High Street towards the Black Star Square shall be diverted unto the Liberia Road at the CEPS Headquarters traffic light towards the National Theatre Traffic Lights Intersection.

Motorist from Lokko Street towards the Castle Road through Osu Commentary Traffic Light shall be diverted unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan Roads to link with Gamel Abdul Nasser Roads in front of Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The statement said no vehicle would be allowed to park at unauthorised places or drive through these roads blockages.

It said security vehicles carrying dignitaries would be allowed after thorough checks and Traffic Police Officers would be at hand to direct and assist motorist to the appropriate car parks and diverted roads.

It said Towing cars would be available to tow any abandoned, disabled or wrongly parked vehicles at the event grounds and owners surcharged.

“Motorist are further advised to note these arrangements and plan alternatives routes before embarking on their journeys.

“The public especially motorists are once again urged to co-operate with the Police to ensure effective management.

“Any inconveniences that these arrangements would cause are deeply regretted”, the statement said.