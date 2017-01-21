Police quiz Tema Hospital over missing patient

Ten days after a patient went missing at the Tema General Hospital (TGH) while on admission, the police have officially opened a missing person’s investigation into the matter.

The administrator of the hospital and two nurses are currently on police enquiry bail as a result of the disappearance of Mr Reuben Anyasu, 64, from the facility.

Mr Anyasu was admitted to the health facility on December 31, 2016 but after 10 days at the hospital, he mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

The hospital authorities have so far not offered any clue, a situation that has left family members distressed.

Missing

The spokesperson of the Tema Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ms Juliana Obeng, in an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday, said the patient allegedly “absconded” from the facility on January 10, 2017 and had since not been found.

She said the police subsequently opened investigations into the case.

She explained that it was on that basis that the administrator of the hospital and the two nurses who were on duty at the time of Mr Anyasu’s disappearance, were invited to assist in the investigations.

Ms Obeng said statements were taken from the suspects who were subsequently granted police enquiry bail.

Detailed report

She said the police had asked management of the hospital to provide a detailed report on the incident to help the police in their investigations.

Ms Obeng also assured the relatives of the missing patient that a thorough search would be conducted into his disappearance and called for their support.