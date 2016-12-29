Police officer shot dead by an assailants

A 41-year-old Police Constable, Edmund Kwakuvi Hokporsti, was on Christmas eve shot dead by unknown assailants. He was shot at close range by his assailants at Wechiau in the Wa-West District while on his way to the residence of the District Chief Executive (DCE) at about 9:45 p.m.

The Upper West Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Alhaji Huseini Musah Awinaba, stated that Constable Hokporsti was on his way to the DCE’s residence on a motor-bike with one Agba, his friend, when he saw two motorbikes speeding from the opposite direction near Fulayiri, a suburb of Wechiau.

Two riders

According to the Crime Officer, Constable Hokporsti was alleged to have used a torch to signal the motor-bikes to stop. The two riders were said to have stopped and the Constable got off his bike to check what was amiss. While approaching the riders of the two motorbikes, he was with an A.K.47 rifle.

Agba, sensing danger, rushed for assistance at the Police Station, about a kilometre and half away from the scene.

Constable Hokporsti was found lying in a pool of blood and was pronounced dead at the Wechiau District Hospital by the medical authorities.

Search

A search conducted at the scene revealed a 340 live A.K. 47 ammunition concealed in a bag nearby.

The Upper West Region Police have, therefore, mounted an intensive search for the assailants who they suspect to be armed robbers.

The police have also alerted the general public to report any suspicious character found in the neighbourhood since they can be dangerous.

Constable Hokporsti left behind a wife and three children. He was transferred to the region three years ago.