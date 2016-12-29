Police nab serial thief at Teshie

The suspect, Rasid Kabiru Aremeyaw, 33, who evaded the police after allegedly brandishing a crowbar, was later arrested with the support of some carpenters who were working on the roof of a building close by.

A man has been arrested at Teshie Rasta in Accra in connection with a series of thefts from residencies while their occupants are away.

Briefing journalists, the Teshie District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Peter Yembila, said the police had been receiving a lot of reports relating to break-ins around the Teshie Rasta area and had sensitised residents to be “one another’s keeper.”

He said at around 10:00 a.m. on December 20, 2016, the police received calls from some neighbours who suspected Aremeyaw when they saw him break into a walled house belonging to an Indian businessman.

When the police got to the scene, Mr Yembila said they found one person in the house but when they tried to arrest him, the man allegedly pulled a weapon, jumped over the wall and fled.

Room ransacked

Residents of the area, who had been terrorised by robbers in recent times, helped the police as they patrolled the area in search for the man.

Mr Yembila said some carpenters, who saw Aremeyaw scaling over walls of a number of houses in his attempt to escape, monitored his movements and gave leads to the police for his arrest.

Later, when the police went to the house of the Indian, it was found that Aremeyaw broke into the house through the back door.

It was also found that Aremeyaw had ransacked one of the bedrooms and the hall and made away with a flat screen television and two mobile phones.

The television set was found in a sack behind the wall of the house but the mobile phones had not been retrieved as of the time of the briefing.

During interrogation, Aremeyaw said he was an aluminium fabricator and had come from Abossey Okai, near Kaneshie, in Accra to carry out the illegal activity at Teshie.

