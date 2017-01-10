Police guard govt offices in Tamale

The Police Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) has deployed some of its personnel to secure some government institutions in the Tamale Metropolis. This follows the closure of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) office at the metropolis on Monday by some youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The youth were alleged to have issued threats to the staff of the Tamale metro office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) not to report for duty today.

Closure of offices

When the Daily Graphic visited the YEA offices, it was observed that there was no official on the premises.

The main door was locked with padlocks and a warning notice, which read “Strictly out of bounds for current staff,” written on the wall. Red bands also hung on the premises.

Information gathered indicated that some youth believed to be supporters of the NPP stormed the Tamale Metro YEA office early yesterday morning to issue threats to them.

Those threats, the information indicated, compelled the workers to vacate the offices.

The staff of the NHIA were said to have made a report to the police, following the threats, which led to the deployment of police personnel to the area.

The NHIA staff was, therefore, able to go about their normal duties with armed policemen stationed at the office.

Police

The spokesperson for the Northern Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, told the Daily Graphic that aside from the two offices, armed policemen had also been sent to the Tamale Metro National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office, and all other offices under the ministries, department and agencies (MDAs).

Mr Tetteh said no arrests had been made so far in connection with the closure of the YEA office.

According to him, the command had also deployed armed policemen to the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other institutions which recorded similar attacks after the declaration of the results of the December 7, 2016 general election.

Visit

During a visit to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), where most of the offices of the MDAs are located, and the Sagnarigu District Assembly work was going on smoothly.

Some of the staff at the MDAs and the two assemblies said so far they had not witnessed any confrontation from the youth who were moving from office to office to issue threats to workers.

It would be recalled that there were seizures of some public toilets in the Tamale metropolis by some youth activists of the NPP after the declaration of the outcome of the December 7, 2016 election.