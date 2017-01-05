Police arrest two for defilement

Two suspects are in the grip of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police Service for defiling two minors, aged 11 and 13, in separate incidents.

Twenty-four-year-old Kingsley Fodjour, a teacher at a school at Ashalaga in the Ga West municipality in the Greater Accra Region, allegedly defiled and impregnated a 13-year-old Class Six pupil under the pretext of teaching her Mathematics after school hours.

The second suspect, Kofi Osei, a 28-year-old mason, is said to have defiled an 11-year-old girl who lived with her father at Adjeiman, a suburb of Amasaman in the same municipality.

Accused teacher

Briefing journalists, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Afia Tenge, said Fodjour was said to have sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl in the classroom on a number of occasions, claiming that he was taking the victim through extra classes.

The girl kept her ordeal to herself due to threats from the teacher not to disclose it to any person until her guardian took her to hospital for check-up after the girl showed signs of morning sickness last December, where it was found out she was 13 weeks pregnant.

When the girl was questioned, she said one of the subject teachers in her school was responsible for the pregnancy.

ASP Tenge said the case was subsequently reported to DOVVSU at the Amasaman Police Station.

Denial

She said Fodjour was arrested after preliminary investigations and had since been charged with defilement.

The suspect, who was paraded at the Accra Regional Police Command, claimed he had sex with the victim in the classroom with her consent on two occasions.

Accused mason

ASP Tenge said in the other case, Osei, who is said to be a friend of his victim’s family, lured the victim into his room.

The police said Osei told the victim that he could “do something for her (victim’s) parents who were separated to come together again.”

Ritual

Osei then took incense and broke it into two, put the pieces into a glass of water and gave it to the victim to hold.

He later asked her to take off her dress, and when she obliged, he smeared some of the water in the glass on her body, the police said.

Osei, Mrs Tenge said, then locked his door and asked her to sleep on a mattress in his room with her legs wipe apart, while she mentioned the names of her parents seven times.

According to the police, Osei undressed and inserted his penis into the victim’s vagina while she screamed.

Osei is said to have cleaned the victim’s private parts with a leaf which he gave to her, and asked her to put it into the water which her father would use for bathing, after she had used some of the water to wash her face seven times.

Victim confides in mother

On December 23, last year, the victim, who had been warned by Osei not to tell anybody about what he had done to her, narrated the incident to her mother when she visited her mother during the Christmas break.

The mother is said to have reported her daughter’s ordeal to the police at Amasaman, where she was given a medical form for check-up.

Osei was later arrested after the medical form confirmed that the victim had been defiled as claimed.