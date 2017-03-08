The Accra Regional Police Command is holding three persons, including a 50-year-old woman, for allegedly defrauding some unspecified number of people in a police recruitment scam a year ago.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Afia Tenge, said three victims of the scam trailed and arrested the suspects at about 11p.m. on March 2, 2017.

She said the victims who were defrauded of GH¢13,000 in May 2016, succeeded in arresting the suspects and handed them over to the Odorkor Police.

Incident

According to the victims, the three suspects went into hiding after collecting various sums of money from their victims but failed to deliver on their promise to help them get enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

She said during interrogation, Vida and Akwetey claimed Tawiah informed them that his contacts at the top Police hierarchy had directed him to help recruit people into the Ghana Police Service.

They, therefore, claimed they acted as agents or scouts for the accomplice.

Mrs Tenge said the three suspects also claimed they shared the money they had collected from their victims among themselves.

According to her, the police have commenced investigations into the matter. She has, therefore, urged anyone who had fallen victim to the fraud to report to the nearest police station or the Accra Regional Police Command.