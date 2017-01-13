Police arrest 5 persons for seizing AMA tolls, assaulting collector

The five; Musah Muship; 25 years, Abdulai Mohammed; 41 years, Issahaku Sulemana; 32 years, Adam Mahama; 39 years and Sulemana Issahaku; 32 years are said to be scrap dealers.

Five persons have been arrested at CMB and Makola Market in Accra for preventing revenue collectors from issuing tickets to traders.

They were arrested on Thursday by the Accra Regional Police command.

According to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Effia Tenge “the suspects allegedly seized toll tickets, assaulted the Accra Metropolitan Assemble Revenue Collectors and [also] collected cash to the sum of two thousand Ghana cedis from them.”

She said the offence would be immediately investigated and the suspects prosecuted.

The Police have also arrested some persons believed to have been part of the forceful takeover of certain state agencies following the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the December 7 elections.

These youth are largely believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At Amasaman, the Divisional Police Command also arrested the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Amasaman Constituency Chairman, Kwame Ofosu Agyei, for forceful entry and assault.

According to a statement signed by Regional Commander, ACP Timothy Y Bonga, he was arrested “for forcibly entering the Doblo Toll Booth and threatening to take over the revenue collection operations, and in the process assaulted the police officer who was then on duty.”

Mr. Kwame Ofosu Agyei is subsequently being processed for court.

The Nima Divisional Police Command has also arrested three people for similarly taking over three toilet facilities within Mamobi.

The Police Command says it is poised to clamp down on all such unlawful acts.

“The Regional Police Command will treat such persons as criminal elements”.