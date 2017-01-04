PHOTOS: The faces of Nana Addo's key appointees at the presidency

Meet the faces behind the names President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday put out as his presidential staffers and handlers of National Security.
Nana Addo joins his appointees after officially making the announcement.
(Front) From L-R, Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister-designate for National Security, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Deputy Chief of Staff, Victor Newman, Director of Research, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President and Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff.
(Back) From L-R Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia – Presidential Staffer, Saratu Atta – Personal Assistant To The President, Lord Commey, Director of Operations, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications and Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director Of State Protocol. (STANDING), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Nana Addo introducing his staff.
