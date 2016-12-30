Philanthropist fetes the disabled

More than one thousand persons with disabilities were fed on Christmas day in the Ashanti Region.

The event was organised by Ade’s Event Concept, a Kumasi- based organisation, with the aim of giving back to society and helping persons with disability.

The beneficiaries ate, danced, had fun and enjoyed themselves at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

The event brought together persons with disability from the Ashanti and Ajumako rehabilitation centres, as well as others from various households.

Passion

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ade’s Event Concept, Miss Adelaide Boateng, explained that she was touched to help persons with disabilities after she travelled outside the country to witness how disabled people were treated, as compared to Ghana.

According to her, this touched her heart so much that she decided to take it upon herself to put the smile on the faces of the disabled in Ghana, since they were all humans.

“There is the need for Ghanaians to develop the habit of caring for one another, especially for people with disability, and for me, that is the society we need to develop.”

“Disability is not inability; therefore, we should treat persons with disability well and show them much love, rather than neglecting them,” she urged Ghanaians.

Care of the led

Miss Boateng stated that she had earlier organised gospel reality shows and singing competitions for them and this month she feted them.

According to her, it was very pathetic to come across persons with disability who were on the streets and did not experience parental warmth and care from their biological parents.

“Drawing close to them, showing them affection and putting smiles on their faces make them feel loved,” she added.

Other philanthropists, including the Director of Administration of Obibini Blackman Company, Dr Divine Gabriel Brefo, and a popular Kumasi-based actor and director, Mr Kwaku Twumasi, interacted and danced with the persons with disability and later served them with food.