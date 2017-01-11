Parliament sets up committee to vet ministerial nominees

The committee, known as the Vetting Committee is chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu and the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu as ranking member.

Parliament has constituted a 26-member committee to vet the ministerial nominees as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Committee is made up of 16 members from the majority side and 10 from the minority side.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday announced 13 minister nominees at the Flagstaff House in Accra and asked the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Michael Oquaye to act expeditiously so that the government could execute its mandate and agenda.

Below is the list of members on the committee:

Joseph Osei-Owusu (MP for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker) – Chairman

Adwoa Safo (MP for Dome Kwabenya and Deputy Majority Leader)

Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh (MP for Sunyani East and Majority Chief Whip)

Dominic Nitiwul (MP for Bimbilla)

Samuel Atta Kyea (MP for Abuakwa South)

Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Manhyia South)

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover (MP for Tema East)

Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful (MP Ablekuma West)

Joseph Kofi Adda (Navrongo Central)

Joseph Cudjoe (Effia)

Patricia Apeagyei (Asokwa)

O.B. Amoah (Akwapim South)

Kofi Amoako Hene (Atebubu)

Anthony Karbo (Lawra)

Barbara Asher Ayisi (Cape Coast South)

Micheal Yaw Gyato (Krachie)

Minority:

Haruna Iddrisu (Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South) – Ranking Member

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak (Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase)

Mahama Ayariga (Bawku Central)

Sampson Ahi (Bodi)

Eric Opoku (Asunafo South)

Bernice Adiku Heloo (Hohoe)

Joseph Yieleh Chireh (Wa West)

Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye (Odododiodioo)

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (North Tongu)

Alhassan Suhuyini (Tamale North)