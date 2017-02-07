Otumfuo selects new Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has selected Nana Ama Konadu as the new Asantehemaa.

She is the eldest daughter of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, and sister of the Asantehene.

Nana Konadu is the only surviving daughter of the late Asantehemaa.

She was introduced to the queenmother’s household yesterday.

80th Day Celebration

The introduction coincided with the 80th day celebration of the passing of the late Asantehemaa, who died at the age of 111 years in November last year.

The Asantehene, dressed in mourning cloth, was carried in palanquin from the Manhyia Palace to the Queenmother’s Palace before he was sent back to the forecourt of his palace, where other chiefs and visitors paid homage to him.

Before then, the new queenmother had been introduced to the household, where her selection was met with wild jubilation from her kith, amid the sprinkling of powder to signify victory.

The new Asantehemaa, who has chosen Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III as her stool name, is expected to be officially introduced to the Kumasi Traditional Council during the week and to the Asanteman Council the week after.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, riding in a palanquin on his way to the queen's palace to welcome the new Queen of Asante

Nana Ama Konadu

Nana Ama Konadu, popularly called Nana Panin, becomes the 14th queenmother of Asanteman.

One of the few remarkable incidents in the life of the late Nana Afia Kobi was that it took the intervention of a traditional priest to make her deliver safely and with ease her first daughter, Nana Ama Konadu.

Nana Ama Konadu is a product of Nana Afia Kobi's first marriage to Opanin Kofi Fofie of Besease, near Atimatim in the Kwabre District of Ashanti.