One hundred and sixteen thousand dollars Water facility inaugurated at Buduburam

Waterhealth Limited, a private company, has inaugurated a US$116,000 water facility at Buduburam in the Central Region.

The inauguration of the facility brings to 86 the number of water stations inaugurated by the company across the country.

The initiative, which was supported by the Global Women Development Promoters (GLOWDEP), as well as the Dutch Water Partners (DWP), is meant to provide potable water for residents of the area.

Access

At the inauguration of the project last Wednesday, the Country Head of WaterHealth Ghana Limited, Mr Prashant Kulkarni, expressed the hope that residents, including students, would benefit from the facility.

According to him, the company had an objective of providing access to safe water for 20 million people in the country by 2020.

Collaboration

For his part, The Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ron Strikker, said the initiative was to strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries.

He said it was important for people to have access to quality water to help prevent diseases that resulted from poor water conditions.

“Safe water is absolutely crucial for good hygiene, sanitation and health,’’ he said.

He indicated that the presence of a primary school in the community motivated the benefactors to establish the facility at Buduburam.

Gratitude

The Chief of the area, Nana Botwey, expressed appreciation for the facility and promised to ensure its regular maintenance.

“We are so happy for this and we promise to maintain it,” he said.

Background

WaterHealth Ghana Limited is a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Ghana.

It is engaged in the business of water purification by establishing and executing community water systems (CWSs) which provide potable water for under-served rural and peri-urban communities.