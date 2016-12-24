NSS reacts to staff recruitment, service ‘alawa’ issues

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) says proper procedures and requisite approvals attended its recent staff recruitment exercise, as well as the upward adjustment of personnel allowances.

A statement by the NSS says media publications and comments to the contrary were therefore erroneous.

The statement, quoting the Acting Executive Director, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, says the NSS management, acting on the directives of the National Service Board, secured technical clearance from the Public Services Commission and financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance for the staff recruitment.

It said consequently, the vacant positions were advertised in various Ghanaian newspapers, on the Scheme’s website, and on social media and eligible applicants were shortlisted, interviews were conducted and successful applicants were accordingly given appointment letters in line with the ethics of the public service.

Similarly, the statement says that the process to consider an upward adjustment of personnel allowances began in April, 2016 when the National Service Board gave approval for discussions towards a new rate for the personnel allowances.

Consequently the increment of allowances to GH¢559.04 was arrived at by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission in the light of the fact that personnel allowances were calculated at 40 per cent of the graduate entry level on the 2017 Single Spine Salary Structure for 2017.

The statement said the last time that personnel allowances were increased was in January, 2014.

“Management therefore hopes that the general public and especially, the media would factor these facts in their discussions regarding the new recruitments and upward adjustments in personnel allowance”, the statement said.