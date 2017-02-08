NSS disowns ‘Last minute’ recruits

All 205 National Service staff recruited in December, 2016 have had their recruitment withdrawn with immediate effect.

According to the Ag. Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), Ussif Mustapha who issued a statement to this effect Wednesday evening, the decision by Management of the scheme has been “informed by a thorough consideration of violations of due process prior to the recruitment.”

“These included petitions to the Public Services Commission (PSC) against the recruitment process upon which the PSC in a letter dated 16th November, 2016 advised the former Ag. Executive Director to halt the recruitment process until the matter was properly resolved. This was however ignored and appointment letters were issued to some persons on 15th December, 2016.

“Management therefore wishes to advise persons affected by this decision to look forward to a new opportunity to have the staff recruitment properly carried out,” the statement said.

It is recalled that the immediate past National Democratic Congress on December 15, 2016 made some appointments which were protested by members of the then incoming administration alleging impropriety in the recruitment process.

Some members of the transitional team on the side of the incoming administration served notice those appointments would be reviewed.

The present decision to annul the recruitment, according to the statement issued by Ussif Mustapha, was on the advice of the Minister of Education.

The immediate past Executive Director of the Service, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte had on Christmas eve defended the recruitment, explaining that proper procedures and requisite approvals had attended its staff recruitment exercise, as well as upward adjustment of personnel allowances.