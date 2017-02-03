NSS allowance not captured in gov't budget; Personnel urged to stay calm

According to the Scheme, the increment which was announced on December 14, 2016, had delayed because it was not captured by the November 2016 supplementary budget.

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) have called on service personnel to keep calm as it works to ensure that the 60 per cent upward adjustment in their allowances is paid them.

Some service personnel had threatened to demonstrate against the Akufo-Addo government over its refusal to implement the 60 per cent increment in allowance of personnel announced by the Mahama-led administration.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government before exiting power approved an increase in the allowances of national service personnel from GH¢350 to GH¢559 effective January 1, 2017.

But a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at the NSS, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, debunked the speculation explaining that “the new administration was seriously making inputs into the March, 2017 national budget being prepared by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.”

It said, “We wish to debunk the widespread speculations that the new administration has decided not to approve the increment of personnel allowances are false and must be disregarded by the national service personnel and the general public.”

It further assured service personnel that once the adjustment of allowances is captured in the soon to be read budget, the Scheme would initiate the payment of allowances to reflect any increment initially agreed upon.

“Management wishes to state that the Scheme remains committed to the wellbeing of National Service Personnel. Management therefore humbly calls on all National Service Personnel to remain calm as we work tirelessly to address the issues,” it added.