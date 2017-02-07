NPP activists protest against govt appointees

Upon receiving a hint of the names of the nominees, they stormed the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) office in Accra to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony, leading to the arrest of two of them yesterday.

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathisers from the Odododiodoo and Ablekuma South constituencies have protested against the swearing in of some government appointees.

According to the youth, some of the individuals who appeared on the nomination list did not qualify to be their representatives at the local government level.

Accusation

The youth accused the nominees of being inactive and reckless, claiming that they did not support the campaign during the 2016 election period.

Raymond Ntoo-Annan, who happened to be suspended for supporting Paul Afoko, the suspended National Chairman of the NPP, was allegedly nominated to be sworn in, hence their decision to storm the AMA.

The youth stated that they would resort to the courts if their protest did not yield positive results.

‘Appoint individuals who have sacrificed’

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Youth Organiser for Ablekuma South, Mr Solomon Nyarko, said the NPP should appoint individuals who contributed to the victory of the party during last year’s general election.

“People who sacrificed for the party and contributed to the victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election must be recognised. Those who did not sacrifice for the victory should not be given any form of appointment,” he said.

He, therefore, urged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the right individuals were appointed to represent the constituency.

Another youth from Odododiodoo, Abraham Tetteh, said the youth were at the AMA office to ensure that Mr Ntoo-Annan was not sworn in.

According to him, the right representative of the constituency had handed over to Raymond because he believed he, Raymond, was the right person.

“We will not allow them to swear him in because he never supported our cause during the 2016 general election that led to the victory of the NPP,” he said.

The police

A source close to the police confirmed that the youth protested against the nominees because, according to them, some of the nominees were not qualified.

He stated that they had gone to the place to supervise and ensure the security of the people and had to arrest those who went contrary to the law.

“Although they had the right to protest against the nominees, they had their limitations and we would not allow anyone to go beyond that,” he said.