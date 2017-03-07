NPC trains youth as adolescent health ambassadors

Addressing the cast at a capacity building workshop organised by the National Population Council (NPC), Ms Efua Prah of the Palladium Group said with the popularity gained by the young stars, other young people who have come to admire them will look up to them.

The cast of a television series, ‘You only Live Once’ (YOLO), which promotes adolescent development and health rights, have been urged to be worthy ambassadors to young people in the country.

She therefore advised the stars to strive to exhibit good behaviour and also be well informed on adolescent development issues so that they can be helpful to young people who approach them for information.

Ms Pra also called on them to acquire leadership skills as that will help them in their new role as ambassadors.

Innovative campaign

The Executive Director of NPC, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, noted that the YOLO television series is an innovative campaign which provides the platform for information sharing on reproductive health issues, hygiene and behaviour change.

It was developed by the NPC as part of the Ghana Adolescent Reproductive Health (GHARH) programme being piloted in the Brong Ahafo region with the support of the UK Government, she said.

Dr Appiah indicated that the programme will embark on a community sensitisation with the YOLO cast in Kumasi next month.

She further said season four of the series will soon be aired, while a voice over of the season one and two series, in Twi, will be developed for schools in the Brong Ahafo and Ashanti regions.

In addition, she stated, the cast will be invited for panel discussions when necessary.

Good examples

The workshop participants expressed their preparedness to be good examples for their peers.

They were particularly grateful for the opportuniy to enhance their knowledge in adolescent development and health right