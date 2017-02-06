NPA focuses on health and safety standards

According to the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the authority, Mr Alhassan Tampuli, the main objective of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was to ensure the constant supply of quality fuel to motorists and for the purposes of power generation.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says it will commit itself to uphold best health and safety standards in the downstream industry in order to promote the growth and development of the economy.

He said recent concerns raised by the public on the safety standards of the petroleum downstream industry ought to be a wake-up call for the strict enforcement of regulations in the downstream industry, hence the decision of the NPA to live up to such a task.

“The NPA is an authority with the strategic mandate to ensure the safety and security of our nation owing to the authority’s critical role in the economy,” he said.

Staff meeting

Mr Tampuli made these remarks at a meeting with management and staff of the NPA in Accra last Tuesday after he officially assumed office.

He said the petroleum downstream sector was crucial to the sustenance of the economy, security of the state and livelihood of the citizens.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the NPA upholds the highest health and safety standards in the downstream industry in order to promote the growth and development of the economy,” Mr Tampuli told the workers.

He pledged to provide result-driven leadership for the attainment of the authority’s goals and urged all members of staff to support the new administration to succeed.

Speaking on behalf of the staff of the Welfare Association of the NPA, Mr Joseph Awen Awan promised that the workers would cooperate with the new management to achieve a common goal.

Prior to the meeting, the immediate past CEO, Mr Moses Asaga, conducted Mr Tampuli round the new office complex located at Dzorwulu, near the Petroleum Commission.