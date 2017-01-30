NIB poised to support government make bank robust

The National Investment Bank (NIB) says it will support government’s policy to make it a robust investment bank to help in the growth of industries in the country.

“As a state bank, we are ready and poised to help the government achieve its policy of recapitalising and revitalising NIB to assist more indigenous industries, particularly small and medium-scale ones,’’ he said.

The remodeling of NIB to mainly focus on investment to help in the growth of industries was one of the manifesto pledges made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The move, the government said, would help in the creation of more jobs to reduce the unemployment situation in the country.

More branches

The thanksgiving service, Mr Asamoah explained, was “to give thanks to God to show our appreciation for his goodness.’’

“As a corporate body, we believe that without God, we cannot achieve what we have set out to do,’’ he said.

He announced that the bank would open 10 new branches this year to enable it to serve its customers efficiently.

“This year, we will continue to introduce more electronic products to enable our customers to enjoy the easiness of doing banking. Currently, we have 45 branches and the new branches will further bring our services to our customers,’’ he said.

Count your blessings

The thanksgiving service brought together staff, retired staff and shareholders of the bank.

In a sermon, the Catholic Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle, urged Ghanaians to thank God for helping the country achieve a successful and violence-free election.

He said the peaceful transfer of power from one political power to another showed God’s love for the country.

“Today, Ghana is the toast of Africa. We have to be grateful for this immense blessing,’’ he said.

He also advised people to eschew activities and behaviour that inhibited their growth.

“To be successful, we must all endeavour to be humble, honest and hardworking,’’ he said.