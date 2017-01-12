Six of the newly created ministerial portfolios will operate from the Office of the President; President Nana Akufo-Addo has said. According to him, the budgetary allocations of the new portfolios will be captured under the Office of the President.

A total of 36 people have been nominated by the President as of now to handle 36 portfolios.

Some of the portfolios have been carved out of existing ones, whilst others are a re-introduction of some of the portfolios that existed during former President John Kufuor's era.

The six new ones which would operate under the Office of the President are Regional Reorganization and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Special Development Initiatives, Business Development and Inner City and Zongo Development.

Clarifying the creation of the new portfolios, Nana Akufo-Addo said “...they are not stand up ministries that are going to be established.They are all going to function as part of the Office of the President, but the ministers involved will have their dedicated portfolios and they will be funded under the budget of the Office of the President.”

Below is the full list of ministers designate and their portfolios