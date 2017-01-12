Custom Search
12
Thu, Jan

New portfolios to operate from the presidency – Akufo-Addo

Six of the newly created ministerial portfolios will operate from the Office of the President; President Nana Akufo-Addo has said. According to him, the budgetary allocations of the new portfolios will be captured under the Office of the President.

A total of 36 people have been nominated by the President as of now to handle 36 portfolios.

Some of the portfolios have been carved out of existing ones, whilst others are a re-introduction of some of the portfolios that existed during former President John Kufuor's era.

The six new ones which would operate under the Office of the President are Regional Reorganization and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Special Development Initiatives, Business Development and Inner City and Zongo Development.

Clarifying the creation of the new portfolios, Nana Akufo-Addo said “...they are not stand up ministries that are going to be established.They are all going to function as part of the Office of the President, but the ministers involved will have their dedicated portfolios and they will be funded under the budget of the Office of the President.”

Below is the full list of ministers designate and their portfolios

  1. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - Senior Minister
  2. Albert Kan-Dapaah -  National Security
  3. Alan Kyerematen - Trade and Indrustry
  4. Ken Ofori Atta - Finance
  5. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko - Energy
  6. Dominic Nitiwul - Defence
  7. Ambrose Dery - Interior
  8. Owusu Afriyie Akoto -Agriculture
  9. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway - Foreign Affairs
  10. Gloria Akuffo - Attorney General and Justice
  11. Hajia Alima Mahama - Local Government and Rural Development
  12. Mathew Opoku Prempeh - Education
  13. Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Health
  14. Samuel Atta Akyea -  Works and Housing
  15. Joseph Kofi Adda - Sanitation and Water Resources
  16. Ursula Owusu Ekuful- Communications
  17. Kwesi Amoako Atta - Roads and Highways
  18. Joe Ghartey - Railway Development
  19. Otiko Afisa Djaba - Gender, Children and Social Protection
  20. Ignatius Bafuor Awuah - Employment and Labour Relations
  21. Kweku Ofori Asiamah -  Transport
  22. John Peter Amewu - Lands and Natural Resources
  23. Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
  24. Anthony Akoto Osei - Monitoring and Evaluation
  25. Dan Kweku Botwe - Regional Reorganization and Development
  26. Gyan Baffour - Planning
  27. Catherine Afeku - Tourism and Culture
  28. Mustapha Hameed - Information
  29. Hawa Koomson - Special Development Initiatives
  30. Isaac Asiamah - Youth and Sports
  31. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - Fisheries
  32. Kofi Dzamesi - Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
  33. Cecilia Dapaah – Aviation
  34. Boniface Sadiqque - Inner City and Zongo Development
  35. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed - Business Development
  36. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu -Parliamentary Affairs.

