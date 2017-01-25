IGP Kudalor bids farewell as President readies to name new IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr John Kudalor has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bid him farewell as he proceeds on retirement.

The President thanked him for his contribution to the peace and unity of the country and recounted the achievements of Mr Kudalor, saying those achievements were not only limited to Ghana but in his foreign duties as well.

Mr Kudalor on his part thanked the President and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve.

He said he would continue to play the role of a patriot while on retirement and would respond to any call for national duty.

An incoming acting IGP would be announced soon.

