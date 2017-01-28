New IGP changes CID command, puts DCOP Bright Oduro in charge

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Bright Oduro, who was Director General in charge of Welfare has been moved to the CID as the new Director General.

The Police Administration has made some changes at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Graphic Online has gathered.

He is to be assisted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah as the Second in Command (2IC).

ACP Addo Danquah hitherto was the 2IC at the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) directorate.

The changes, Graphic Online has gathered were made by the new acting Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu who was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday January 25, 2017 following the retirement of Mr John Kudalor.

The changes according to police sources was the first batch of shake-ups in the service and that more re-shuffle will follow.

Meanwhile COP Mr Prosper Ablorh who was in charge of the CID as Director General has been moved to the headquarters to take charge of Special Duties.

His deputy, ACP Dennis Abade has also been moved to the headquarters as 2IC in charge of special duties.

In another development, Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori who was the Divisional Commander at Adabraka in Accra, has been moved to the VVIP Unit at the Flagstaff House.

