Mr Laud Kwasi Ofori Affrifah has also been appointed as the Acting Deputy Comptroller General.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made new appointments at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) by making Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi the Acting Comptroller General.

A statement signed and issued in Accra on Monday by Mrs Addelaide Anno-Kumi, Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior announced that the appointments were made by the president pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the Immigration Act, 2016 (Act 908).

It said pending their confirmation in accordance with Article 195 of the 1992 constitution, Mr Takyi’s appointment takes effect from March 1, 2017 whilst that of Mr Affrifah takes effect from March 10, 2017.

Mr Takyi takes over from Mr Felix Yaw Sarpong who was currently on terminal leave prior to compulsory retirement.

Mr Affrifah on his part takes over from Mr Bonaventure Kwasi Agortimevor who was also on terminal leave prior to compulsory retirement.

The statement said Mrs Judith Djokoto-Lomoh remains the Deputy Comptroller General responsible for Finance and Administration whilst Mrs Victoria Ninette Baaba Asare also remains Deputy Comptroller-General, Legal.

