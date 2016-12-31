Nestle rewards NIDO Back to School promo winners

With broad, spontaneous smiles planted firmly on their faces, grand winners of Nestle’s NIDO Back to School promotion were Friday handed their prizes, their smiles broad enough to match the big, fat checks handed them in the glare of the public.

From Ms Deborah Ankrah who picked up the ultimate prize of GH¢10,000, Mr. George Kwabena Abrokwah who won GH¢7,000 and Mr. Emmanuel Addotey who had GH¢5,000, none could hide their joys as they beamed upstage to be honoured at the brief but also fun-filled event mounted at the Junction Mall, Nungua, Accra.

The prizes will go into the scholarship of children/wards of the winners, and Ms Ankrah for instance echoed how many in the audience wished to be in her shoes. “I am s-o-r-r-y”, she smiled the jibe off as she urged all to participate in the promotion the next time it comes around because it is both real and rewarding.

On stage to add to the colour was a four-man dance group, the Energetic Blasts, who thrilled the event with interesting choreographed dance moves.

The Nestle NIDO Back to School promo was launched in September, 2016 to reward patrons of the leading brand in dairy products and saw in all over GH¢157,000 in scholarships as prizes to support parents’ obligations towards their children in school.

The education-themed campaign rewarded daily winners with GH¢1,000 and other consolation prizes, and also saw a focused emphasis on the importance of good nutrition and how it impacted especially on the performance of school going children.

Mr. Edwin Amoako, Nestle Diary Category Development Manager said good education and good nutrition go hand-in-hand hence Nestle’s sustained focus on nutrition, health and wellness.

“Healthy diets and lifestyles are essential for the development of children but we are also glad to help mothers lighten the financial burden during the back-to-school period by offering cash scholarships for their children. Nestle Nido is not only committed to help battle the micronutrient deficiency prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, but we are also contributing to help mothers see their children succeed, by giving them the right educational foundation. This is why the scholarship was introduced this year”, he said.

During the event parents engaged in fun yet educational quizzes and games on health and nutrition and were given various Nido branded products just as all the winners were presented Nido products.