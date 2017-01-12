NDC warns of danger, blames President Akufo-Addo over NPP attacks

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned it should not be blamed for any degeneration of the peace in the country should its members defend themselves against the unbridled attacks on them by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC national chairman, Kofi Portuphy, at a press conference, accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of looking on unconcerned while his party supporters attack their opponents, citing incidents at toll booths around the country, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority at the Tema Port and Agbogbloshie in Accra.

He said four members of the NDC have died in post-election attacks since the December 7, 2016 polls.

Graphic Online’s Kweku Zurek reports from the press conference that Mr. Portuphy is also accusing the President and his new NPP government of acting cowardly in the matter of the controversial retirement home for ex-President John Mahama to cover their own shame emanating from the plagiarised speech read by Nana Addo at his investiture.

"We wish to assure Nana Akufo-Addo that no amount of bad faith he exhibits will wipe away the heaps of shame and disgrace he has brought upon himself and Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana."

"Indeed Nana Akufo-Addo is better of apologising to the good people of Ghana for his improper conduct of intellectual dishonesty and academic fraud rather than continuing to show bad faith after a smooth transfer of authority of state to him", he stated.

And he says in all these, there are men of God looking on who are now praising evil in the country.

