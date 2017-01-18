NDC petitions diplomatic corps over attacks

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the diplomatic community against what it believes are deliberate attacks on its members, allegedly by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following the latter’s victory in the last presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Koku Anyidoho, told the Daily Graphic that the decision to petition the international community had become necessary because the party did not want to be blamed for any chaotic scenes that might arise due to the attacks on its members.

NDC on attacks

It will be recalled that the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Kofi Portuphy, in the company of some national executives of the party at a press conference last week, blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the development.

He said, among other things, that "Nana Akufo-Addo's lack of positive and unifying leadership skills as an opposition leader seriously wounded the NPP. Never should he mislead himself into believing that Ghanaians shall allow him to wound and divide this dear country of ours.”

"The beastly conduct of Nana Akufo-Addo's Invincible Forces will no longer be countenanced. We are calling on civil societies, religious bodies, the media and the international community not to blame the NDC if the unacceptable conduct of Akufo-Addo’s Invincible Forces leads to reprisal attacks.”

Petition

Mr Anyidoho said since the attacks continued unabated, the party had taken the matter a step further by petitioning the diplomatic community.

Mr Anyidoho said: “It is true; we have done what is right and proper by petitioning the diplomatic community for them to also be aware of what is going on in the country, that Invincible Forces are vandalising state properties and attacking innocent Ghanaians.”

“We want them to know what is happening so that they would not blame the NDC for any mishap if the unfortunate situation is not brought under control by the government. So, yes, we have done the right thing by petitioning the diplomatic community.”

“We have made the same appeal to our local institutions. At least Dr Opuni Frimpong has come out on behalf of the Christian Council of Ghana after we succeeded in piling pressure on him, although he did not want to comment on the matter initially. We are just making sure that we leave no stone unturned by petitioning the diplomatic community,” he stated.