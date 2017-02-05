NDC never approved 13.9 million dollars for Veep’s residence

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disputed the allegation made by Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the ex-President John Dramani Mahama, approved 13.9 million dollars for an official residence for Vice President.

Mr Fred Agbenyo, Deputy National Communications Director of the Party said the allegation also indicated that the government under the NDC hid the data of the expenditure on the building, which was not true.

He said:” I am only putting on record that the NDC government under President John Mahama did not approve of 13.9 million dollars to be used to put up the Vice President’s accommodation, hence the allegation is not true.”

Mr Agbenyo urged the Vice President to consult the Ministry of Finance, the Governor of Bank of Ghana, and all other financial institutions to clarify his allegations.

He said a department of the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing did all the technical works of the building and brought up how much it would cost to build it and this was subsequently approved by Parliament.