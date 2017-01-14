NCCE Director condemns crave for wealth by public officials

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has criticised the crave to amass wealth through serving the country instead of working to ensure development.

He said some people entered politics purposely to loot the country but not to necessarily work towards the country`s development.

He was speaking at the Northern Regional Scout Dialogue Seminar held in Tamale to build the capacity of scouts to promote peaceful dialogue in communities in Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

The seminar, attended by about 30 scouts drawn from Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions, formed part of the project dubbed: “Ghana Scouts Dialogue for Peace in 2016 and beyond” being implemented by the Ghana Scout Association.

Alhaji Saani was happy that President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo had served notice of working to protect the national purse saying this would deter people with the mindset of making wealth through serving the state to desist from such acts.

He called on all to dedicate themselves to serving the interest of the country saying all must be active citizens to play their civic roles effectively to promote the country’s development.

Alhaji Saani called on all to tolerate one another and respect the laws of the country for democracy to flourish.

Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, the Northern Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, spoke about conflict in communities and its effects calling on all to tolerate opposing views for peaceful coexistence.

Mr Victor Atipagah, Member of Africa Scout Committee, expressed the hope that the project would help prevent pockets of violence being recorded after the general election