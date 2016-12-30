National development is not duty of govt alone — Abontendomhene

The Abontendomhene of Twene-Enkroan in the Asutifi North District in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Kwadwo Barima Osei, has observed that providing infrastructure for national development is not the duty of the government alone.

He said the private sector, institutions and other stakeholders must complement the government’s efforts at providing the much needed basic equipment and structures for the country.

Nana Osei made the statement at the handover ceremony of a 12-seater KVIP project to the people of Twene-Enkroan.

He said even though it was the responsibility of the government to lead in the provision of development projects, if it was assisted in its duties the pace of development would be quickened and pressure on the national purse would be reduced.

He said it often took the government a long period to complete projects earmarked for the people because funds were not readily available. He said such long waiting periods somehow deepened the misery of communities for which those projects were intended.

The KVIP cost GH¢140,000 to complete and is a replacement for an old toilet facility put up more than four decades ago, which had now become dangerous to use as a result of deterioration.

Aside from that people had to queue for long hours to have access to the facility, a situation that led to so much inconvenience for the people in addition to an irritatingly foul stench from it.

The Chairman of the Unit Committee for Twene-Enkroan, Mr Charles Osei, thanked the Abontendomhene for his kind gesture. He said the facility would ease the hardship the people had had to endure over the years.

He appealed to other well-meaning Ghanaians, private institutions, the government and other philanthropists to assist the community with other essential amenities to meet the needs of the community’s increasing population.

He pledged, on behalf of the people, to adopt good maintenance culture and ensure that the facility lasted.