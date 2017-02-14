NAFTI, Canon hold workshop in film, photography

A workshop to boost the knowledge, capacity and skills of students and professionals in the film and photography industry opened in Accra yesterday. The five-day workshop is being organised by the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), in collaboration with Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), an international company that manufactures imaging equipment.

The workshop, which is the second in the series, forms part of a three-year partnership agreement signed by the two institutions to support national efforts to make the film and photography industry more viable, creative, professional and attractive.

It has brought together more than 50 participants from across the country, comprising professionals and students of NAFTI and other private film and photography institutions.

The workshop will expose participating filmmakers and photographers to cutting-edge professional technology used internationally.

It will also introduce participants to internationally acclaimed experts in the field for networking and further capacity building.

Collaboration

In his remarks to open the workshop, the Rector of NAFTI, Professor Linus Abraham, said the collaboration with Canon was expected to create rewarding career opportunities in the industry to boost national job creation initiatives.

He said the importance of the partnership to NAFTI was underpinned by two main reasons, adding: “It constitutes one of the means to realising the strategic goals of NAFTI in continuously modernising the school, bringing the institute’s training in line with international standards of film making and photography and infusing international expertise to improve the quality of our teaching and learning at the institute.”

The partnership, he said, also constituted a vital framework for realising another strategic goal of NAFTI’s extension work and responsibility to the larger professional film and photography industry to help improve professional skills and knowledge.

“A major objective of the collaboration will be the development of young creative talents in Ghana to find employment in the film and photography industry. The project will work to find young Ghanaian talents to mentor them as part of the workshop,” he said.

While building relationships with professionals in the film and photography community in Ghana, Prof. Abraham indicated further that the Canon brand would also be promoted and its commercial relationship enhanced in Ghana.

Innovative programmes

The Sales Manager for the CCNA, Mr Amine Djouahra, said the agreement was a significant milestone to strengthening skills and knowledge in photography and film making in Ghana.

“We are committed to launching innovative programmes that help provide the knowledge and skills needed to promote creative talent and drive the growth of a vibrant local industry,” he added.

Mr Djouahra said Canon was committed to providing high quality, technologically advanced products that met the requirements of Africa, and, for that matter, Ghana’s evolving film and photography industry.

He said the CCNA’s partnership with NAFTI was to demonstrate the company’s commitment to support the national goal of training the next generation of talents in the film and photography sector to boost the creative arts industry for national development.

