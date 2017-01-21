NADMO officer under investigation over missing items

The Sissala West District Police Command in the Upper West Region has granted bail to an employee of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) following a reported disappearance of items from the district office.

Tahiru Karim, 45, is helping the local police command to unravel circumstances leading to the disappearance of bundles of blankets, used clothing, Wellington boots, bags of rice, quantities of cooking oil and other items kept at the warehouse at the district office.

The police are, however, yet to determine the actual quantities of items missing.

Two security guards at the facility which houses the NADMO office were invited by the police to assist in the investigations but have since been released on bail.

The District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr Gai Ray, last Thursday said the police was led to Gwollu, the district capital, by the NADMO district coordinator, Mr Daniel Ocansey, where he reported the disappearance of the items from the NADMO district warehouse.

Mr Ray said upon checks, it turned out that the lock on the warehouse had not been broken, although Karim claimed items in it were missing.

He said the police had to break the padlock to gain access into the warehouse where Karim claimed some items were missing.

Karim was subsequently invited to help with investigations after which he was granted bail last Friday.

Mr Ray said the suspect had been asked to furnish the police with the full list of items in the NADMO warehouse to help determine which items and what quantities were missing.