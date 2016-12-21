Muslim cleric, 70 arrested for sodomising 3 boys

A 70-year-old Muslim cleric is in the grip of the Northern Regional Police for allegedly sodomising three boys, aged between 10 and 15.

The police gave the name of the suspect as Mallam Alhassan Abukari, who runs an Arabic school, popularly known as ‘Makaranta’, in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District in the Northern Region.

According to the police, the suspect, who operates the school in his house, lured his victims into his room and allegedly had anal sex with them.

Police

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northern Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the case to the Daily Graphic, said the suspect, who is currently in police custody, had been charged with defilement and was assisting with investigations.

He said Mallam Abukari, who was arrested last Monday, would be arraigned after the police had concluded their investigations into the matter.

Mr Tetteh said a medical report on the victims confirmed that they had been sodomised.

One of the victims, aged 13, is currently on admission at the Bimbilla Government Hospital.

He said Mallam Abukari had been going round Bimbilla and Walewale and their surrounding communities in the Northern Region to mobilise destitute children on the pretext of helping them but ended up sodomising some of them.

He stated that the school had since been closed down, while the children had been sent back to their relatives.