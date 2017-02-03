Music student tops them all

For the first time since its establishment in 2000, the Overall Best Undergraduate award at the Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG) went to a music student.

At the university’s 14th congregation held in Accra on Saturday, January 28, Ruby Akyere Bruce-Tagoe came tops out of 884 undergraduates from MUCG’s three campuses in Tema, Wenchi and Accra.

“I was somehow surprised at the way things turned out,” an elated Ruby told The Mirror. “I know I worked hard but there were many other students who also did extremely well.

“Some lecturers kept saying I deserved to be declared the best student, but I didn’t let that go to my head. I kept putting in my best effort and left the rest to God. In the end, my lecturers were excited about my feat because they felt I had helped to bring more dignity to music education at a high level.”

A product of Ebenezer Senior High School in Accra and the University of Education, Winneba, where she studied for a Certificate in Music Education, Ruby said it was time parents and guardians dispelled their negative notions about music education.

There have been multiple calls by people from different walks of life in recent times that this nation must focus more on science and technical education for speedier development. Ruby says such advocates are missing the big picture about what development entails.

“When parents realise their children have interest in music, they should not forcibly shift their attention to something else. A child keen in music will always go back to it no matter how anybody tries to dissuade him or her from it.”

In her view, music training opens the pathways to creative thinking since it sharpens one’s sense of collaboration, enhances the ability to listen and strengthens the power to focus.

“In some societies, children are encouraged to start learning music from an early age because they are invariably able to apply music’s vital lessons of focus and discipline into new ways of thinking, communicating and problem solving. I have taught music to children so I know what I’m saying.”

Ruby’s main instrument is her voice. She also plays the keyboard and is the music director for an Accra-based church apart from teaching music privately.

“We don’t put much value on music education in this part of the world but speaking for myself, I can only say I love music to bits”.

She, however, admitted that music is a tough course to pursue at the university level and was aware of several music students who fell by the way before the academic year ran out and had to shift to other courses.

Born and bred in Accra, Ruby is also a composer and has plans of recording some of her original works. For now, she wants to continue combining private teaching with music directorship in her church.