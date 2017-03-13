MTN Ghana has stocked the blood banks of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Referral Hospital and Central Regional Hospital as part of this year’s celebration of social festivals it created to support development.

The two hospitals, had their blood banks stocked with blood collected during blood donation exercises in the two regions held by Ghana’s largest telecommunication network operator.

Speaking to the media to announce this year’s Twin-City Festival in Sekondi/Takoradi, the acting Regional Senior Manager, Mr. Eric Yeboah-Asiamah said a total of 2,551 pints of blood were collected at the sixth annual “Save a Life” blood donation campaign.

He said MTN targeted to collect 2,017 pints but due to the overwhelming support for the initiative by the public, that target was exceeded at the end of the campaign.

The acting manager said it was important to support the development and health needs of the people by the creation of festivals that serve as platforms to enhance development and foster social cohesion across the country.

The festival, he said was not limited to the Western Region but in other regions such as Sun-City Fest for Brong Ahafo Region, Koftown Fest for Eastern Region, Ashanti Fest for Ashanti Region and Savanna Fest for those in the three Northern Regions.

Mr. Yeboah-Asiamah said MTN Ghana Foundation has also donated items worth ¢10,000 to the Sekondi School for the Deaf in commemoration of World Disability Day.

The items include five sewing machines, assorted carpentry tools, assorted fabrics and a quantity of beads to be processed into necklace and bangles as well as ‘slippers’ making tools. These, he said, were donated to stock the Vocational Skills Department of the Sekondi School for the Deaf.

He said to ensure the sustainability of skills training, the Foundation would sponsor the training of a teacher from the school in beads and hats making.

The festival he said would see activities such as a springboard roadshow, health walk/screening/corporate games, and community forum. The festival would also see invitational golf tournament and business fairs.

Mr. Yeboah-Asiamah said the festival would engage the hearts and minds of its customers, with its innovative products and services with a view to seeking feedback to enhance service delivery.