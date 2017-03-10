When completed, the building will a cooking area fitted with chimneys, an extracting room, an office for administration purposes, changing rooms and a room for keeping and feeding children.

The move is aimed at providing a facility to serve as healthy working environment the oil producers.

MTN Ghana has initiated a Gh¢200,000 building project for palm oil producers at Juaso in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region.

The project is being executed under the MTN Foundation and that there was a plan to procure equipment and other machinery the production of the oil.

Explaining the rationale behind the support, Mr Sam Koranteng, acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana said the foundation was committed to upgrading the quality of life of its customers, especially women in general.

He said the project was in response to a proposal sent to the foundation by the Juaso community on the state of affairs at the palm oil production site, which they said was affecting the health of the women and was hampering productivity.

The project, Mr Koranteng said was part of several others the MTN Foundation which is in charge of the educational, health and empowerment section of the company was embarking on to help society.

Recounting the ordeal they go through in producing palm oil, Madam Yaa Nkrumah said they operate in the scotching sun apart from and because they use crude methods in removing and extracting the oil, productivity was very low.

The Chief of Juaso, Nana Asafoakaa Agyei Tabi I, commended MTN for the support and urged them to extend more projects to the town to help accelerate development.