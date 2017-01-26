'Sir John' to head G.P.H.A. as Director General

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John is set to assume the vacant post of the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Graphic Online has gathered.

He is to take over from Mr Richard Anamoo who was relieved of his post as Director General of the GPHA last Monday.

While a communication to Mr Anamoo relieving him did not assign reasons, many believed recent allegations of corruption made some workers of the port authority could have played a role.

Mr Owusu Afriyie, who served as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) between 2010 and 2014 according to Graphic Online sources would assume the post in an acting capacity until a new Board of Directors said to be chaired by Mr Peter Mac Manu was constituted.

Mr Mac Manu himself was the chairman of the NPP’s 2016 Campaign team and also served as chairman of the party between 2006 and 2010.

Mr Owusu Afriyie, a Political Science graduate from the University of Ghana also holds an LLB and has been in private practice as a lawyer since 1981.

He is a product of Bekwai SDA Secondary School and Konongo Odumase Secondary (KOSS) both in the Ashanti Region.

He previously worked at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer in an acting position during President John Kufuor’s administration and also as head of Legal Services.