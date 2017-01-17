Mourners besiege Kumasi to celebrate life of Asantehemaa

Hundreds of mourners thronged the Manhyia Palace yesterday to pay their last respects to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who was laid in state on the first day of a four-day burial rites.

The event brought to focus the rich culture and custom of Asanteman.

A number of fetish priests were the first to mesmerise mourners with the performance of rites, amid singing, dancing and firing of muskets.

They also poured libation, danced and recited incantations, developments which attracted the attention of many mourners.

It is believed that the fetish priests possess powers to prevent mayhem at the grounds, and that their incantations were to prevent a possible rainfall to disturb the occasion.

Among the fetish priests was the popular Kwaku Bonsam of the Kofi Kofi Shrine at Akomadan Afrancho, who arrived on horseback.

The Asantehemaa died in November last year, aged 111, after ruling for 39 years as the 13th Asantehemaa.

Scores of mourners had converged on the Manhyia Palace long before the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrived at Dwabirem (durbar grounds) in the afternoon.

Mr Kofi Annan, a former UN Secretary General, mourning with the King. Picture: EMMANUEL BAAH

Arrival

The Asantehene’s arrival at Dwabirem was preceded by the arrival of many divisional and paramount chiefs of the Asante Kingdom and their retinue.

It was a delightful scene as the chiefs, with their long retinue, marched towards the palace. Before taking their seats at Dwabirem, they took turns to file past the remains of the late queenmother, which was lying in state at the Asantehemaa’s Palace at Manhyia.

The line-up of the various chiefs, all clad in black, extended hundreds of

metres away from the Manhyia Palace.

Asantehene

Before the Asantehene arrived at Dwabirem, the Drobonsohene, Nana Dwamena Dankwa, had arrived with grasscutters (akrantie), signifying that he was ready to serve Otumfuo with ‘bush meat’, as tradition demanded.

The presence of the grasscutters in woven palm fronds attracted many mourners to the scene who wanted to find out the traditional significance of that development.

The significance was later explained by announcers.

The Asantehene left his palace in a palanquin at 12:05 p.m. and went to the Asantehemaa’s Palace where the remains of Nana Kobi Ampem had been laid in state.

After rituals had been performed, he went to Dwabirem, where mourners, comprising chiefs and invited guests, were waiting for him.

Some mourners at the funeral grounds. Picture: EMMANUEL BAAH

Black cloth

Besides the black mourning cloth (kuntunkuni) which he wore, he had leaves between his lips, signifying that he was in deep mourning.

He also had some of the leaves in his crown.

He looked solemn as he greeted those who had come to mourn with him and occasionally danced in the palanquin.

Ahead of his entourage were members from the nsumankwaa fekuo (spiritualists) who carried the ‘Samanka’ – a brass pan filled with shrubs and herbs, believed to have powers to ward off evil spirits.

As spiritualists trooped to the venue of the burial rites, they were possessed. They made some incantations, while the firing of muskets intensified, amid drumming, dancing and singing of dirges by women who followed them.

Traditional executioners (abrafo) who were also present at the grounds brandished swords and directed the crowd to make way for the chiefs who were arriving at the funeral grounds.

Dignitaries

Among the dignitaries at Manhyia yesterday were Mr Kofi Annan, a former United Nations Secretary General, and his wife, Nane; the Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood; former President John Kufuor; Mr Sam Jonah, a former Chief Executive Officer of AGC, and the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XVII.

Former President Kufuor arrived at the grounds at 12:31 p.m., in the company of Mr Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff; Dr Richard Anane, the immediate past Member of Parliament for Bantama, and the suspended National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Paul Afoko.

Mr S.K. Boafo, a former Ashanti Regional Minister; Ms Faustina Nelson, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC); Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, a former Minister of State, and members of the National Peace Council were also present at the grounds.

Chiefs

Some of the divisional and paramount chiefs at Dwabirem were the Appieduhene, Odeefuo Owusu Amoaye; the Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua; the Kokofuhene, Barima Offe Kwasi Okogyeasuo II; the Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten II; the Tepahene, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem II, and the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Serebour.

Law and order

Hundreds of security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and also ensure that the crowd did not encroach on demarcated areas for VVIPs.

Those who did not have accreditation were not allowed access to Dwabirem and that brought sanity to the place.

Food vendors took advantage of the presence of the large number of mourners to make more sales.