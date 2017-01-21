Mobile application to identify certified electricians developed

The Energy Commission has designed a new mobile application (app) that will help the public to easily identify certified electricians within their locality.

The app, known as Certified Electricians, has the names, photographs and contacts of all certified electricians within a community.

It will help reduce and eliminate quack electricians in the system and ensure that the electrical works done on all buildings are of high quality.

A Principal Programme Officer of the Commission, Mr Solomon Sarpong, said this in an interview with journalists after a workshop for certified electricians organised by the Commission in partnership with Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana Limited in Kumasi.

The workshop was to educate the members on the need to use high quality products for their work.

He said the apps which was launched about two months ago, was currently available on Google Play Store and would soon be available on Apple phones as well.

Initiative

Mr Sarpong explained that the initiative was to ensure that people could easily find qualified and certified electrical installers.

He said although the Commission had a register of all the certified electricians, “this register can only be accessed from our offices and that of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).”

According to him, not many people had the time to come to the commission or contact the ECG for the contact of a certified electrician.

“However, with the app, customers can, within the comfort of their house, get the contact of certified electricians within their locality,” he said.

Mr Sarpong explained that the register also had all the details of the members and could also help the users of the services of the electricians to report the electricians to the Commission when they did a bad job.

That, he said, would help the commission to also monitor the activities of its members.

He stated that the Commission, together with the ECG and other regulators, had made it virtually impossible for quacks to operate in the system by ensuring that customers used the services of qualified and certified electricians.