Mixed reactions greet President’s address

While Majority MPs described the address as precise and reconciliatory, MPs from the Minority side said the address was empty and short of salient points that Ghanaians needed to know.

Majority and Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed varied views over the last State of the Nation Address delivered by President John Dramani Mahama to Parliament yesterday.

Both sides, however, agreed with the call by President Mahama that all Ghanaians should rally behind the incoming President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing the call as “commendable and a mark of mature politicking”.

President Mahama described politics as a relay, and said as he was about handing over the baton of leadership to incoming President Nana Akufo-Addo, all Ghanaians should cheer him on as he ran his portion of the relay for Ghana.

The Majority MPs commending the President for a good work done.

Majority MPs

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Mr Rashid Pelpuo, described the address as an innovation in Ghanaian politics, where an opposition called on all to support his opponent.

“What we know in Ghana is that the opposition is always looking out for the failure of the government,” he said, adding that the address had shown the way politics in the country should follow.

He agreed with President Mahama that the success of Nana Akufo-Addo would be the success of Ghana, saying that Ghanaians would be the beneficiaries.

Mr Pelpuo, who is also the Minister in charge of Public Private Sector Development, said it was time Ghanaian politicians saw themselves as partners and not enemies.

Eulogising President Mahama for his reconciliatory address, the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani, described the address as emotional and reconciliatory and was hopeful that “we will start building the country together”.

He said the incoming President deserved the support of everybody because he was coming to build Ghana and, therefore, needed to be supported.

The Minority MPs waving goodbye to President Mahama after his address

Minority MPs

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, said the call on Ghanaians to rally round the incoming President Nana Akufo-Addo by President Mahama was in the right direction.

He, however, expressed disappointment that President Mahama’s address did not touch on important areas such as corruption, how to reduce the debt burden or give an indication of the future direction of the country.

He described the address as the shortest he had ever heard.

Mr Nitiwul said the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration would not abandon any ongoing project started by the current administration and that President Mahama should not entertain any fears.

He said even though victors often had the tendency to brag, it was time for Ghanaians to be moderate in their jubilation, explaining that the outcome of the December 7, 2016, general election was a clear statement by the Ghanaian electorate.

Mr Nitiwul, who is also the MP for Bimbilla in the Northern Region, said it was time for all to put their hands on deck in prosecuting the agenda of the incoming President.

He said Nana Akufo-Addo was coming in to serve Ghanaians, reiterating the incoming President’s warning that those whose intention was to amass wealth would not find a place in the incoming administration.

For her part, the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, expressed reservations with the achievements the President had chalked up, citing, for instance, the inability of the President to give appropriate figures.

On the call by President Mahama for Ghanaians to support the incoming administration, she said Ghanaians were already in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that they were ready to support Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his mandate.

Mrs Kusi was optimistic that Nana Akufo-Addo would continue with ongoing projects initiated by the outgoing government.

Other political leaders

The flag bearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr Edward Mahama, lauded President Mahama for his call on Ghanaians to cheer on Nana Akufo-Addo to implement his programmes and projects.

He said the continuation of projects by successive governments was crucial to facilitating the needed development in the country.

For his part, the flag bearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Mr Ivor Kwabena Greenstreet, wished both the outgoing and the incoming Presidents well, saying that the success of any government was for the benefit of the entire nation.

He said the reconciliatory tone of the President was good for the country’s forward march, describing the statement as exemplary.

The Chairman of the CPP, Professor Edmund Delle, said President Mahama would go down in history as one of the greatest Presidents in Ghana’s history.

He said in terms of infrastructure development, President Mahama came second only to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who served for nine years, compared to about five years for President Mahama.