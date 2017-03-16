Nii Ayikoi Otoo, the man who chaired the Executive Assets sub-committee of the Transition Team has confirmed that some 234 vehicles out of the list of over 700 vehicles presented to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are missing.

When the issues regarding the missing state vehicles popped up early on, Mr Ayikoi Otoo refused to comment and said the questions regarding the missing vehicles should be directed at the “appointing authority.”

This followed former Deputy Minister of Communications in the NDC administration, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu suggestions that Nii Ayikoi Otoo held the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding the "missing" cars since he took physical inventory of all the vehicles handed over to the new government.