Nii Ayikoi Otoo, the man who chaired the Executive Assets sub-committee of the Transition Team has confirmed that some 234 vehicles out of the list of over 700 vehicles presented to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are missing.
When the issues regarding the missing state vehicles popped up early on, Mr Ayikoi Otoo refused to comment and said the questions regarding the missing vehicles should be directed at the “appointing authority.”
This followed former Deputy Minister of Communications in the NDC administration, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu suggestions that Nii Ayikoi Otoo held the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding the "missing" cars since he took physical inventory of all the vehicles handed over to the new government.
Speaking to journalists at the Flagstaff House on the missing cars on Thursday, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo indicated that the task-force mandated to search for the cars also discovered some 67 other cars that were not listed in the handing over notes.
“We were able to identify 67 vehicles not listed, and so if you deduct the 67 vehicles from the 301 missing vehicles, we still have 234 vehicles that could not be accounted for so the figure that came from Mr. Arhin’s office is correct, and if they want me as the Chair to confirm I am confirming, and I am saying the figure is over 200.”
This figure confirms with what the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin had earlier revealed, suggesting that some officials of the immediate past NDC government were in possession of 200 vehicles belonging to the state.