Missing cocaine saga: DSP Tehoda to know fate on March 16

A Human Rights court has slated March 16 to deliver judgement in the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gifty Mawuenya Tehoda the embattled police officer in the cocaine turned baking soda case in 2011.

This was after the court had granted an application by DSP Tehoda’s lawyers to adopt proceedings including addresses before Justice Kofi Essel Mensah who has been dismissed from the Judicial Service.

In September 2011, Nana Ama Martins was nabbed over large quantities of cocaine which later turned into baking soda during a trial.

DSP Tehoda was named in the missing cocaine case; subsequently she was interdicted by the Ghana Police Service.

She was then tried by an Accra Circuit Court for her involvement; however at the end of the trial she was acquitted and discharged.

DSP Tehoda then proceeded to the Human Rights Court seeking reliefs for wrongfully dismissal from the Ghana Police Service.

She is also praying the court to order for her reinstatement, compensations as well as general damages suffered over the years.