Minister of Education honoured

Minister of Education Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was designated Honorary Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) at the Pan-Commonwealth Forum (PCF) on Open Learning last Wednesday.

The designation, which is for life, was conferred on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang by the COL President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof. Asha Kanwar, and supported by the Chairperson of the Board of COL, Dr Linda Sissons (CZNM).

Designation of honorary fellow

Hosted by the COL in partnership with the Open University of Malaysia, the ceremony attracted hundreds of delegates during the 8th Pan-Commonwealth Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

On the theme, “Open, On-Line and Flexible Learning: The Key to Sustainable Development,” the designation of COL Honorary Fellow recognises outstanding individual contributions to education in the Commonwealth in areas such as leadership and service, published work, mentorship, innovation, improving access to quality education and promoting learning for sustainable development.

Role of COL

The COL’s mandate is to promote and develop the use of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies throughout the Commonwealth member states.

The COL has evolved into one of the world’s leading distance education providers and leads international development in distance education along with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang joins 53 honorary fellows so designated since the inception of the Commonwealth of Learning.