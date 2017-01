At least one person has been reported dead after a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GM 3912-13 was involved in an accident on the Accra-Tema motorway Monday morning.

The accident, which occurred between the Accra Abattoir and the Ashaiman overhead, was said to have been caused by a burst tyre, which caused the vehicle to somersault.

Eyewitnesses saw a lifeless body at the scene of the accident.

The injured were sent to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

Credit: Accra FM