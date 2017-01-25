Mega-Choice launches Direct-to-Home TV Service

Mega-Choice Digital Network, an associate company of Crystal TV, Ghana's first private television network, yesterday officially launched its new Direct-to-Home TV service in Ghana.

The event took place at an international summit on Content Management for Digital Broadcasting and Media in Accra.

An official statement said: “A 10-year contract has been signed with Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) for capacity connected to the African service area of the EUTELSAT 16A satellite to support the launch of Mega-Choice that features well-known national and international channel brands.

“Mega-Choice is focusing on the marketing of its new package to viewers in Ghana and will leverage the high power, premium coverage and popularity of EUTELSAT 16A to extend to other West African markets in a second phase.”

Beginning

The statement said the new platform started with a varied mix of free-to-air and pay channels and a strong accent on news and entertainment.

“The first channels — Aljazeera English, Crystal TV Prime, Crystal TV Xtra, Crystal TV Plus, Deutsche Welle, E TV Ghana, EWTN Africa & Asia, France 24 English, Narrow Gate TV, GMP Newsworld, CGTN, Paradise Music Channel, Metro TV and many others — will be available to homes as free-to-air and free view programmes, while Filmbox Africa, Filmbox Arthouse, Filmbox Action, Fightbox HD, Docubox, FashionBox, Fast and Fun Box, Madscreen Box, 360 Tunebox, Homeland TV, AMNET, Junior World TV and other premium channels, including VOD contents, will be on offer to consumers equipped with a small satellite antenna and a decoder for pay-TV content,” it said.

It mentioned Mega-Choice‘s Group Chairman, Dr Chief Crystal-Djirackor, as making a commitment to the programme.

“The commitment of Eutelsat towards the rollout of the Mega-Choice broadcast platform is beyond compare. Eutelsat made our journey to space with our broadcast services very smooth and less challenging.

“Relying on the rich experience and expertise of Eutelsat, Mega-Choice Digital Network can now guarantee the best of broadcasting services to its clients across sub-Saharan Africa, enriching the Eutelsat 16A satellite neighbourhood with quality and compelling contents,” he said.

Mr Michel Azibert, the Chief Commercial and Development Officer of Eutelsat, added, “We are delighted to take our relationship with Mega-Choice to a higher level with the launch of this new platform from EUTELSAT 16A and to be part of the team that will see Mega-Choice deliver on its promise of digital quality, channel diversity and strong African content.”

About Mega-Choice and Eutelsat Communications

Mega-Choice Digital Network, an associate company of Crystal Radiovision Network (CRYSTAL TV), is operated as a Digital Satellite TV platform, providing down-to-home (DTH) broadcast services and, in collaboration with Crystal TV, offers digital terrestrial television (DTT) services to viewers in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa.

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites.

The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients who include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies.