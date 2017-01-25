Meet Ghana's new Police Chief (Detailed CV)

The 59-year-old Forensic Scientist takes over from the retired Mr. John Kudalor, and according to President Nana Akufo-Addo who introduced him to the press corps at the presidency, David Asante-Apeatu is a highly qualified official for the job of keeping the peace and protecting the people.

"This appointment of this highly qualified police official is the first step that I am taking in that regard. I think that our people will feel secure when they know that they have a police service that is honest and that will enforce the laws of the country so that the people of the country can go about their lawful duties in peace and security".

Click here to read a detailed CV of Ghana’s new IGP who, until his appointment, was the Director-General in charge of Information Communication Technology (ICT) & Marine Directorate of the Police Service.

He previously served as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service responsible for about three thousand detectives across the length and breadth of Ghana; a post he held diligently for about four years (2003 to 2007). He was responsible to the Inspector-General of Ghana Police for the administration and training at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service. Access full CV here.