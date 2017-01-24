Mawuli School faces acute water shortage

Mawuli Senior High School in Ho, Volta Region, has been hit by acute water shortage due to a cut in supply from the Ghana Water Company Limited’s (GWCL’s) main distribution lines.

For the past four weeks, students have had to struggle for water as the underground water reservoirs which store harvested rain water have been depleted.

Contrary to popular views that the cut in water supply was due to the school’s indebtedness to the water company, the Regional Manager of the GWCL, Mr Joseph Nkrumah, refuted the claim and said it was purely due to a technical fault with the pipelines.

Pipe bursts

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Ho yesterday, Mr Nkrumah explained that some pipelines and valves on the corridor of supply to the school were destroyed shortly after asphalt was overlaid on sections of roads in Ho.

He said it was difficult for the GWCL to repair the pipelines since it would destroy the asphalt overlay.

Mr Nkrumah stated that the company had to find alternative ways and it had done that by diverting the main pipelines, adding that efforts were being intensified to complete the works to restore water supply to the school.

He said similar distribution line defects had also been recorded at other parts of Ho, including the Prisons junction and Volta Barracks.

Indebtedness

Information gathered from Mawuli School indicates that the school has an accumulated debt of GH¢700,000 dating back to 2013.

Mr Nkrumah, however, said the indebtedness was not the issue because the school had come to an agreement with the water company on how to settle the debt.