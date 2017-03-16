Chabaan was granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

The Abeka District Court has granted bail to Jihad Chaabaan, the supervisor of the Mawarko restaurant who allegedly immersed the face of a female worker in pepper.

He is also expected to report to the Tesano District Police Command every Tuesday and Thursday.

The case has since been adjourned to March 20, 2017

Background

A female worker of the Abelenkpe Branch of Mawarko was allegedly maltreated by Chaaban, a Lebanese supervisor, for ostensibly fidgeting with a blender she was using to blend pepper on February 26, 2017.

The young lady, Evelyn Boakye, had her face immersed in blended pepper for about five minutes and was subsequently locked up by Chaaban for hours before she was released to leave the workplace.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mrs Afia Tenge, had indicated that the police immediately arrested Chaaban on February 28, 2017 after receiving a complaint from the victim.